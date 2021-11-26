Gulf country issues updated ‘Red list’, suspends flights from six countries

Manama: Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) in Bahrain has issued updated ‘Red List’ of countries. Six countries from Africa were included in the list. The CAA took this decision in line with directives issued by the Government Executive Committee and the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting Covid-19.

The civil aviation watchdog in the country suspended flights and entry for passengers from six countries. The decision was taken over the concern of new Covid-19 variant in South Africa.

The following six countries have been added to the red list:

– Republic of South Africa

– Republic of Namibia

– Republic of Botswana

– The Republic of Zimbabwe

– Kingdom of Lesotho

– Kingdom of Eswatini

Only citizens or residents of the Kingdom of Bahrain are exempted from the entry ban.