India to resume regular international flights from 15th December; 14 countries barred

New Delhi: The Central Government will resume regular international flights from December 15, barring 14 countries. The decision has been taken in consultation with the health ministry in the wake of Covid situation across the world, especially with the emergence of new variants.

The countries which do not feature on the list include UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Finland, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Singapore. On Thursday, South Africa confirmed a new variant of Coronavirus which is believed to be more transmissible and vaccine-evasive. The variant has been reported in Botswana and Hong Kong as well apart from South Africa. India is not resuming regular international flight operations with Botswana and South Africa. With some of the countries on the list India has a travel bubble that permits a certain number of flights a week, which will continue, officials said.

On Wednesday, Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had announced that International passenger flight services are expected to be normalised soon, possibly by the end of this year. The country has currently made air bubble arrangements with more than 25 countries for operating international flights.