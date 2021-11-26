Indonesia Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty enter semifinals

Jakarta: Indian shuttle badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the semifinals of men’s doubles at the Indonesia Open Badminton tournament. The Indian pair defeated Sze Fei Goh and Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia in straight sets by ‘ 21-19,21-19’ in 43 minutes.The Indian pair will now face Kevin Sukamuljo and Marcus Gideon of Indonesia.

Earlier, India’s B Sai Praneeth lost to World No.2 Victor Axelsen of Denmark in the men’s singles quarterfinals by ‘ 21-12,21-8’ in just 36 minutes. This was his fourth straight loss to Danish player. Victor Axelsen.

Two-time Olympic medlaist PV Sindhu had entered the semifinals of women’s singles by defeating Sim Yujin of South Korea by ’14-21, 21-19, 21-14? in one hour six minutes. PV Sindhu will now face the winner of the quarterfinal between Japan’s Asuka Takahashi and Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand.