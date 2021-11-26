Kerala Education Dept considers bringing back normal school timings

Thiruvananthapuram: The Department of General Education of Kerala has agreed to bring back to the old regular school timings, i.e., from morning till evening. The consideration comes in the wake of by teachers’ complaints that they are not getting enough time with the children. Along with adopting the new timings, the department might also decide to stop the parallel online classes held by teachers.

The department noted that more than 90% of the students are coming back to school as parents’ fears are getting subdued. It also observed that the Covid-19 cases among children are dropping since the school reopening. However, a final decision on the same will be made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. As on now, the division of classes into multiple batches may continue as per scheduled.