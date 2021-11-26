Madrassa teacher arrested for raping minor girl in Silvassa

Silvassa: A 31-year-old Madrassa teacher was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl who lived and studied at the same institution in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The accused was identified as Shaikh Mohammad Tariq, a native of West Bengal who runs a Madrassa at Bavisa Faliya in Silvassa town.

According to the girl’s father, she was residing and studying in Tariq’s Madrassa for the last four years. He said that after raping his daughter on November 21, the accused confined her on the premises for two days and refrained other girls from talking about the incident. She narrated the incident to her family when she got the opportunity to contact them, he added.

Hareshwar Swami, Superintendent of Police, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, said that the girl and her parents approached police on November 23 with the complaint of rape. Tariq was arrested for rape and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act after the police received the girl’s medical examination report, he added.