Micromax is tipped to launch new smartphones in Mid-December

Micromax is rumoured to be developing new smartphones. The Indian smartphone manufacturer has yet to provide specifics about the new devices, but a new leak says that Micromax will introduce new handsets in the country in mid-December. The company hasn’t released any new devices in a long time. Micromax In 2b was released in June of this year with a Unisoc T610 SoC, a fingerprint sensor on the back, and a 5,000mAh battery. It was released as a follow-up to the Micromax In 1b.

Popular tipster Hridesh Mishra (@HkMicromax) tweeted about the new Micromax handsets’ arrival. The Indian smartphone brand, according to the source, plans to showcase the latest Micromax devices on December 15.

Micromax was previously expected to launch a device in the ‘In’ series branded Micromax In Note 1 Pro. The phone’s supposed model number, E7748, was discovered on Geekbench at the time, revealing some of the phone’s main specs. MediaTek Helio G90 chipset is expected to power the handset. In addition, the Micromax In Note 1 Pro is said to have 4GB of RAM and run on the out-of-date Android 10 OS.