MIUI 13 tipped to launch on Dec 16; Here’s the list of eligible devices

Xiaomi’s own operating system MIUI 13 is currently under development, and several of Xiaomi’s recently released high-end devices have gotten beta-test releases through the stable beta channels. According to the rumours, the Chinese tech giant will distribute the stable version to users directly. The company listed 118 smartphones that are eligible for the new update.

Xiaomiui says that the beta version of MIUI 13 will be released on November 27, and the stable version will be released on December 16 during a special event. The latest MIUI skin, which is based on Android 12, has been hailed as a significant boost over MIUI 12.5 and is expected to bring significant UI updates and enhancements. MIUI 13 based on Android 11 is believed to be coming to a lot of smartphones.