New Covid variant detected in South Africa; flights banned from 6 countries…

London: The United Kingdom temporarily banned flights from six African countries including South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini from Friday. The travel ban was imposed as a new Covid-19 variant was detected in South Africa. As per the new guidelines, all British citizens returning from these countries must have to undergo quarantine.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel also imposed a travel ban on South Africa. Israel included South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini in its ‘Red List’. The country announced that citizens of these countries will not be allowed to enter Israel and all Israeli citizens returning from these countries would be required to undergo quarantine.

Also Read: Gulf country lifts travel ban imposed on six countries including India

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization is holding the special meeting to discuss about the new variant. The new strain has been detected in 22 patients in South Africa. It has also been found in Botswana and Hong Kong.