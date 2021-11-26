Nothing Earbuds receives Rs 700 price cut on Flipkart

Nothing Ear 1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones receive price cuts in India. Flipkart is currently offering the earphones at a discount of Rs. 700. Nothing is a UK-based brand owned by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei, They introduced their first product, Nothing Ear 1 in India earlier this year. The device feature most of the premium features like Active Noise Cancellation, Qi Wireless charging etc.

The device was initially priced at 5999. The price was later increased to Rs. 6,999 by the company. Customers can now get Nothing Ear 1 for Rs. 6,299 on Flipkart thanks to a recent temporary price cut. Users can also get an additional 10% discount when they use their ICICI Bank credit cards to make purchases. Flipkart is also giving no-cost EMIs and a six-month Gaana Plus subscription for free along with the earbuds.