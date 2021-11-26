Qatar customs foil drug smuggling bid

Doha: The Department of Maritime Customs in Qatar busted a drug smuggling bid. The authority recovered 7330 captagon narcotic pills at Al Ruwais Port. The drug was concealed in a refrigerator truck engine.

The authorities have been issuing continuous warnings against carrying illegal substances into the country.

Earlier the Royal Oman Police (ROP) arrested six people for smuggling and possession of narcotic substances. The Directorate General for Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances led by the South Al Batinah Governorate Police, in cooperation with the Coast Guard Police has conducted the arrests. The team also recovered 95 kilograms of crystal drug from their possession.