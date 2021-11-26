Release date of ‘Phone Bhoot’ starring Katrina Kaif-Siddhant Chaturvedi announced

Mumbai: The release date of upcoming horror comedy film ‘Phone Bhoot’ was announced by the makers of the film. The film starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar will be released on July 15, 2022.

The film directed by Gurmeet Singh is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film is bankrolled by Excel Entertainment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi is playing the lead role in an untitled Shakun Batra film, alongside Ananya Panday. Katrina Kaif ‘s last released film was ‘Sooryavanshi’ along with Akshay Kumar. Ishaan Khattar was last seen in ‘Khaali Peeli’ alongside Ananya Panday.