Whatsapp may soon add reaction feature to messages

The rumoured message reactions functionality is said to be getting additional iterations from WhatsApp. This has also been seen before, and it appears to allow users to respond to a specific message in a chat. A new reaction info page has been discovered in the works, letting users quickly check who has reacted to a message. Individual and group chat threads are both said to have message reactions available. WhatsApp’s next feature is expected to allow users to respond to messages with a variety of emoticons.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is going to add the ability to respond to messages in a future update. This feature is claimed to be in the works, and it may not be included in the most recent beta. While reactions appear underneath the message, there is a separate reaction information tab that allows users to check who has reacted to a message.