‘World famous’ juvenile discovery! Duck-billed dinosaur remains found in US

Archaeologists in Missouri, US, discovered the skeleton remains of a juvenile duck-billed dinosaur at an unknown location in a find that has been labelled ‘world famous’. The skeleton of a Parrosaurus Missouriensis was discovered by palaeontologist Guy Darrough and his crew. The site is being kept a secret until the remains are securely secured.

Darrough estimated the duck-billed dinosaur’s length to be between 25 and 30 feet and it is considered the official dinosaur of the state. The discovery has already been sent to the Learning Center of the Sainte Genevieve Museum.

Following that, a Field Museum curator and other researchers came to the site and discovered an adult Parrosaurus Missouriensis (formerly known as Hypsibema missouriensis) exactly next to the juvenile.

‘This is, in fact, a remarkable site in one of the best dinosaur locals east of the Great Plains’, Pete Makovicky, the curator of dinosaurs at the Field Museum.

‘While the adult specimen is being transported to the Field Museum in Chicago, the juvenile skeleton will be on display within the laboratory of the Sainte Genevieve Museum Learning Center’, Abigail Kern, the learning centre’s office manager said.

The secret excavation location in Missouri is now reported to be home to at least four rare dinosaurs.

According to a CNN article, the first indications of dinosaurs in the state were discovered in the 1940s when drilling a well on private property. Nearly 60 years later, around 50 feet distant, remains from the same species were discovered.

Palaeontologists examined the two finds and determined that they were duck-billed dinosaurs by comparing and matching the tail vertebrates.