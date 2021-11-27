20-yr-old girl raped, murdered in Mumbai; body found decayed in vacant building

Mumbai: The decayed body of a 20-year-old girl was found on the 13th floor of a vacant building in Kurla, Mumbai where she was allegedly raped and killed. The vacant building where the corpse was discovered was situated in the HDIL compound.

Police informed that the body was found by an 18-year-old boy, who came there along with two of his friends, and was shooting a video in the building. The boy instantly called the police and informed them about the body.

Also read: Former Congress MLA arrested in Delhi for assaulting MCD staff

‘Initial medical report suggests that the girl was sexually assaulted. Hence, a case under the provisions of Section 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered’, police said. The body was confiscated by Vinoba Bhave Police Station and has now been sent for post-mortem. The girl had serious head injuries. Her body had also started decomposing, they added.