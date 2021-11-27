Assam Rifles bust cross-border drug smuggling, seizes brown sugar worth Rs 1.20 crore

Guwahati: Assam Rifles busted a cross-border drug smuggling bid in Manipur. The paramilitary force seized brown sugar worth Rs 1.20 crore from Tengnoupal District, Manipur.

‘Assam Rifles foils cross border narcotics trafficking in Manipur. Tengnoupal Battalion of AssamRifles, on November, foiled narcotics trafficking of Brown Sugar worth Rs 1.20 crores in Tengnoupal District, Manipur ‘ Assam Rifles tweeted.

On November 25, the Assam Rifles seized 95,000 drug pills worth Rs 3 crore in Tadubi Village in Manipur’s Senapati district.

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized more than 2 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs.12.96 crore from Nilam Bazar in Karimganj, Assam. BSF also arrested a person identified as Samsun Noor in connection with the case.