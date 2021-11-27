Bhopal’s Minto Hall to be renamed after late BJP leader: CM

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday stated that Minto Hall, the Old Vidhan Sabha in Bhopal, will be renamed Kushabhau Thakre Hall in honour of the BJP’s previous national president and long-serving stalwart in the state.

While speaking at the state BJP’s executive meeting in Bhopal, the CM said the hall was created using the soil and water of this location, as well as the sweat and toil of people from here. However, it was still known as Minto. ‘Kushabhau Thakre is the person who created many stalwarts in the BJP, including former chief ministers Sunderlal Patwa, Kailash Joshi and Virendra Kumar Saklecha as well as Vikram Verma, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Minto Hall will be named after Kushabhau Thakre’, he said.

On other issues, he said the state government’s Laadli Laxmi plan, which aims to deliver a slew of advantages to the girl child, was starting to bear fruit, as the state’s sex ratio improved from 912 females for every 1,000 males to 956 for every 1,000 as per the national health survey report.

Chouhan slammed Congress for suggesting that the BJP will rewrite the Constitution, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the one who initiated the Constitution Day tradition.

Habibganj station was renamed Rani Kamalapati railway station by the Chouhan administration, while Pataalpani railway station near Indore was renamed after tribal warrior Tantya Bheel.