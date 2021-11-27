Boy files police complaint against classmate for ‘pencil theft’ in AP, video viral

When a primary school student’s pencil was stolen by a classmate, he resolved to seek justice by knocking on the doors of a police station. The police were taken aback when a group of students contacted police officers in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district to file a complaint against a classmate.

A kid from the first standard, Hanumantha, was shown visiting the Peddakabadur Police Station in Kurnool with his classmate, who was suspected of stealing, seeking officers to fix their ‘pencil problem’ in a video that was supposedly filmed in February but only recently became popular on social media networks.

The footage was posted on the official Twitter account of the Andhra Pradesh Police. ‘Even Primary School Children trust AP Police: There is a paradigm shift in the attitude, behaviour and sensitivity of Andhra Pradesh Police in way of giving confidence and reassurance to the people of Andhra Pradesh’, the police stated in a series of tweets.

Even Primary School Children trust #APPolice:

There is a paradigm shift in the attitude,behaviour&sensitivity of AP Police in way of giving confidence& reassurance to the people of #AP

AP Police stays as No1 in #SMARTPolicing in the country in @IPF_ORG Survey 2021 only testifies pic.twitter.com/Zs7CQoqqOI — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) November 25, 2021

The child is seen in the video saying that a boy snatched his pencil and never returned it. When the officers inquire what they can do about the issue, Hanumantha is overheard indicating that a case against the boy should be filed. While this is going on, pals of the kids can be seen standing in the background, giggling at the oddity of the scenario.

Also Read: Out to catch ghosts! ‘Phone Bhoot’ to release on July 15, 2022

The officers were observed having a lengthy conversation with the two kids, attempting to reach an agreement by explaining that filing a complaint meant the child accused would go to jail, that bail was hard, and Hanumantha should forgive him showing a big heart. Hanumantha, not easily persuaded, weighs the arguments before strongly requesting that at least the mother of the ‘accused’ be called.

After reaching an agreement, the two children shake hands and smile at the end of the film.

‘It only demonstrates their confidence on police who cares and serves all sections of the society in a friendly manner. These testimonies make police more responsible in functioning with more accountability and transparency to provide the best services at the door step of the people’, the AP police said.

According to authorities, the Andhra Pradesh Police is the best in the country at SMART policing, as per the Indian Police Foundation Survey 2021.

The Peddakabadur police station had won an award for best police station based on performance, infrastructure, citizen feedback, crime prevention and proactive measures, case disposition, detection work, community policing, law and order maintenance, discipline, approachability, online and manual record storage.