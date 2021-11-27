BSF seizes drugs worth Rs 12.96 crore from Assam

Guwahati: The Border Security Force (BSF) seized more than 2 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs.12.96 crore from Nilam Bazar in Karimganj, Assam. BSF also arrested a person identified as Samsun Noor in connection with the case.

Karimganj district has seen a number of seizures of Yaba tablets and arrests of many people in connection with the crimes in the past few months.

Yaba tablets is a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and is sold as pink pills. The drug is manufactured in Myanmar and is smuggled to India via Bangladesh.