Canada revises entry rules, bans foreigners who have traveled through S. Africa

Toronto: Canada banned the entry of foreigners who have travelled through southern Africa in the last 14 days. The countries included in the list are South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini.

The Canadian authorities said that Covid-19 testing will be mandatory for all Canadians who have travelled to southern Africa in the last 14 days. They will be tested on arrival .and will be quarantined until they obtain a negative test result. The new rules will be in place till January 31, 2022. At present, there are no direct flights from southern Africa to Canada.

The new entry rules were announced as a new variant of Covid-19 was detected in South Africa. The variant, named as’B.1.1.529′, has so far been detected in South Africa and Botswana, as well as in Israel, Belgium and Hong Kong.