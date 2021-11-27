‘Fark Saaf Hai’: BJP launches social media campaigns for UP polls

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh has launched ‘Fark Saaf Hai’ mega campaign on social media. The campaign aims to bolster the party’s prospects for the forthcoming assembly polls with a focus on the ‘positive difference’ made in the state by the Yogi Adiyanath led government. The theme of BJP’s overall campaign in the state is ‘Soch imandar, kaam damdar, abki baar BJP sarkar’.

The campaign compares the progress in the past for 5 years to the performance of the samajvaadi Party and BSP governments in the state. BJP Uttar Pradesh Social Media Head Ankit Chandel said that the main objective of the ‘Fark Saaf Hai (difference is clear)’ is to highlight the way the BJP government in the state ‘has worked tirelessly’ and the difference it has made to the lives of people. He added that the main aim is to tell people what difference has come about since the present BJP government came to power in 2017 and the way it has worked for benefit of the people.

The campaigns are set to be operated on different platforms of social media every day on different topics and in the evening, a senior leader or minister connects live on a topic in social media dialogue. Leaders including party ministers Mahender Pratap Singh, Satish Mahana and Brijesh Pathak and Surya Pratap Shahi have taken part in the social media dialogue under ‘Fark Saaf Hai’ campaign. Chandel said that issues being taken up in the campaign include improvement in the law and order situation and the state’s economic growth.

‘Fark Saaf Hai campaign was earlier planned only for 10 days, but the response to the campaign was so very good. Thus we have decided to extend this campaign. The ‘views’ are growing, responses are getting good and we are getting more reactions. People wait to get connected with our programme. This is good engagement of people with BJP through social media’, Chandel said. He added that the issues taken up during the day are also discussed at night and people from different sections get connected through Twitter. Uttar Pradesh will go for assembly polls early next year.