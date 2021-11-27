France delays vaccine mandate enforcement for health workers in Caribbean islands

As a result of wide spread protests against Covid protocols in French territories, in which police officers were hurt and journalists were attacked, France postponed enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health personnel in Martinique and Guadeloupe.

Protests had erupted on the two Caribbean islands in the previous week as a result of the French government’s harsher anti-virus measures.

Compulsory vaccinations for health workers, which had already been implemented on the French mainland, had stoked animosity among the island population.

Following a crisis cabinet meeting on Friday, the French health ministry said that it has agreed to postpone ‘finalising the implementation of the vaccine mandate’ in Martinique and Guadeloupe until December 31.

It had previously placed employees who refused vaccination on unpaid leave, but now claims that those who have been suspended will be given more time to talk with their superiors while still being paid.

Some on the islands have compared the mandate to France’s era of slavery, arguing that they should be able to make their own health-care decisions.