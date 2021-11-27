Kisan Morcha suspends its tractor march to Parliament on Nov 29

New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has suspended its tractor march to Parliament that was slated to be held on November 29. Instead, it will hold a meeting next month to decide its future course of action, farmer leaders said on Saturday. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions protesting against the laws for the past one year, also said that it wants an assurance on a legislation guaranteeing farmers Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops.

‘We are suspending the Parliament march on Monday. We had written to the prime minister for withdrawal of cases against farmers, allotment of land for building a memorial for farmers who lost their lives (during the protest), suspension of Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union Cabinet over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, along with other issues’, SKM leader Darshan Pal said, while addressing a press conference. He said that a reply is awaited and SKM will hold another meeting on December 4.

The SKM also demanded that the government should initiate a dialogue with them in a respectful way. Though farmer unions have welcomed the government’s move, they said that their protest would continue until the laws are totally and formally withdrawn and other demands, including legal guarantee of MSP are met.