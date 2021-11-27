Moderate intensity earthquake hits Mizoram

Aizwal: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Champhai in Mizoram on Saturday evening. The epicenter of the earthquake was 73 km south of Champhai at a depth of 53 km. There is no immediate report of loss of life or damage to property.

Earlier on Friday, a strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck India-Myanmar border and the tremors were felt across Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and Assam.

The northeastern states in India are situated on a high seismic zone. Earthquakes are regular in this region. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake had shaken Assam and parts of the region on April 28.