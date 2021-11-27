Out to catch ghosts! ‘Phone Bhoot’ to release on July 15, 2022

Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, began filming last year. Since its announcement by Excel Entertainment, the intriguing ensemble of the movie has been the talk of the town. In the film, which is slated to be released in July next year, the three will be seen catching ghosts.

It is now decided that the film will be released on July 15, 2022. Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment are producing the film. Interestingly, Phone Bhoot was released on the same day as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which was released on July 15, 2011. Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in a film together for the first time.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter released the first poster for Phone Bhoot in July last year to announce their forthcoming flick.