Proud moment! Malala’s husband shares heartwarming post as she graduates

On Friday, Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai received her bachelor’s degree in philosophy, politics, and economics from the University of Oxford. Malala graduated from the prestigious university in May 2020, but the graduation ceremony had to be postponed owing to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, Malala’s husband, Asser Malik shared some gorgeous images of Malala in her graduation robes and with her parents on Instagram. The youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate also headed to Instagram to post a bunch of photos from her big day. She is dressed in black and white robes for the graduation ceremony.

Sharing the pictures, Asser wrote, ‘The place we first met felt a little more special on Malala’s graduation day’. While Malala added on her Instagram handle, ‘Some Latin was said and apparently I have a degree’.

On November 9, Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik got married in a private ceremony. Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani education campaigner and the world’s youngest Nobel Peace Prize recipient. She earned international attention in 2012 after she was shot in the head by the Taliban in northwestern Pakistan for advocating the basic right of education for girls.

Her spouse, Asser Malik is an entrepreneur and the General Manager High Performance for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).