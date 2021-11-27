DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Qatar Airways issues new guidelines for passengers

Nov 27, 2021, 09:39 pm IST

Doha: Qatar Airways has announced that it will not accept passengers from South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique on its flights. The national air carrier of Qatar said that this decision will be effective immediately and will review the situation on a daily basis.

Also Read: State government eases restrictions for fully vaccinated people 

It further informed that passengers travelling to South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique will continue to be accepted on its flights in line with current restrictions. Affected passengers can call Qatar Airways or speak with their travel agent for further assistance.

Tags
shortlink
Nov 27, 2021, 09:39 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button