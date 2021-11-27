Sabarimala Pilgrimage: Kerala government exempts children from mandatory RT-PCR test

Thiruvananthapuram: Mandatory RTPCR test will not be needed for children to participate in the Sabarimala pilgrimage. The state govt made this announcement on Saturday.

‘The government is pleased to clarify that children are allowed to go on Sabarimala pilgrimage without RT-PCR test. Parents or adults accompanying the children shall ensure S.M.S. (soap/sanitizer, mask and social distancing) and they are accountable for the children’s health issues’, said the government order.

As per the new order, all adult pilgrims and staff deployed to Sabarimala will have to show either a two-dose vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative certificate taken before 72 hours. The Sabarimala temple opened on November 16 for the two-month-long annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

On Friday, the state reported 4,677 Covid-19 cases and 33 deaths. The overall infection tally has reached at 51,12,789. The death toll is at 39,125.