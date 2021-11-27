UAE restricts entry for travellers from 7 countries

Due to worries about the new form of the COVID-19 virus, the United Arab Emirates has restricted entrance for visitors from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique, beginning November 29.

This includes denying entry to anyone who visited these countries 14 days prior to arriving in the UAE. UAE nationals, diplomatic missions, official delegations between the UAE and the seven nations and golden residence holders are all exempt from the decision, according to the GCAA.

A negative COVID-19 test obtained within 48 hours of departure, a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of departure and another PCR test at the airport when arriving in the UAE are required for the excluded category.

UAE nationals, diplomatic missions, and golden residence holders must undergo a 10-day quarantine and a PCR test on the ninth day after entering the country.

Official delegations, on the other hand, must quarantine at the airport until the test results are received before continuing their mission in the UAE.

Those travelling from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique via other countries must stay in those countries for at least 14 days before being allowed to enter the UAE.

The authority urged all passengers affected by the decision to follow up and speak with airlines in order to change and rearrange their flights and ensure their safe return to their final destinations without delay or other obligations.