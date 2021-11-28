18 killed, 5 injured in road accident in Nadia

Kolkata: At least 18 people were killed and 5 others injured after a lorry loaded with stones hit the Matador car they were travelling. The accident took place in Phulbari area in Nadia district, West Bengal. The car was going to the Nabadeep crematorium to cremate a body.

The injured people have been shifted to Shaktinagar district hospital. As per locals, the accident took place was due to the dense fog and the high speed of vehicle. Further investigation is on.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, State Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Union Home Minister expressed grief over the death of 18 people in the accident.