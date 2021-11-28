18 killed, 5 injured in road accident in Nadia

Kolkata: At least 18 people were killed and 5 others injured after a lorry loaded with stones hit the Matador car they were travelling. The accident took place in Phulbari area in Nadia district, West Bengal. The car was going to the Nabadeep crematorium to cremate a body.
The injured people have been shifted to Shaktinagar district hospital. As per locals, the accident took place was due to the dense fog and the high speed of vehicle. Further investigation is on.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, State Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Union Home Minister expressed grief over the death of 18 people in the accident.
Deeply pained at reported death of 18 people and 5 others injured in Nadia District after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck parked on the side of road.
Expect all efforts @MamataOfficial to the family of deceased and injured. Need to promote Road Safety.
— Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) November 28, 2021
