500 kilograms of drugs seized from two foreigners in Oman

Muscat: The Oman Coast Guard seized more than 500 kilograms of drugs. The authority also arrested two Asian nationals in relation with this.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) said that the Coast Guard in Musandam Governorate has arrested the foreigners while they were trying to enter the country with the drugs. The recovered drugs include 440 kilograms of opium and 133 kilograms of hashish.

Earlier, the Directorate General for Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances led by the South Al Batinah Governorate Police, in cooperation with the Coast Guard had arrested six people for smuggling and possession of narcotic substances. The team also recovered 95 kilograms of crystal drug from their possession.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ROP busted a drug smuggling bid and recovered 28.5 kilograms of crystal drug.