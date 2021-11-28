Directorate of Revenue Intelligence bust iPhone smuggling racket, seizes phones worth Rs 42.86 crore

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted an iPhone smuggling racket. The DRI officials seized iPhones worth Rs 42.86 crore from the Air Cargo Complex (ACC), Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai.

After getting specific input about the smuggling racket, the DRI officials inspected two consignments that arrived from Hong Kong. The goods were imported as memory cards. During the checking the officials recovered 3,646 iPhone-13 mobile phones along with 12 ‘Google Pixel 6 Pro’ and an Apple smart watch worth Rs. 42.86 crore.

All the iPhones and apple smart watch and other mobiles, not having been declared, were seized under the Customs Act, 1962.