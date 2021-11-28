Gulf country announces exemptions for travel ban for passengers from 7 countries

Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority in Oman announced exemptions for travel ban for passengers from 7 African countries. The new entry rules will come into effect from November 28.

CAA informed that all Omani citizens and residents who have a valid residence permit are excluded from the travel ban. Also, diplomats, health workers and their families are excluded from the ban.

But all excluded must take a RT-PCR test upon arrival and undergo a mandatory 7-day institutional quarantine. They must also take a RT-PCR test on the 6th day of arrival.

Earlier the CAA imposed entry ban for passengers coming from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique.