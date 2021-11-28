Heavy rains: Holiday declared for educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The district collector has announced a holiday for all educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday in the wake of heavy rain continuing in the state. All educational institutions including professional colleges will remain closed in the district on Monday. However, all exams including public exams will be conducted as scheduled earlier.

Yellow alert was issued in the district on Sunday and heavy rains are predicted by IMD to continue across the state till Monday. A cyclonic circulation is prevailing near the Kanyakumari area and on the Sri Lankan shore, which might probably enter the Arabian Sea on Monday.