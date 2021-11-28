India’s Covid vaccination coverage reaches near 122 crore

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the overall Covid-19 vaccination in the country has reached at 121.94 crore. In the last 24 hours, around 82.86 lakh vaccine doses were administered.

The ministry also updated that around 135. 94 crore Covid vaccines doses were provided to States and Union Territories. In this, more than 22.83 crore unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

Meanwhile, 774 new cases Covid-19 along with 9481 recoveries and 621 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The overall recovery rate reached at 98.34% and this is the highest since March 2020. The total recoveries reached to 3,39,98, 278.The total death toll in the country is now at 4,68,554.