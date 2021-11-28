Iran likely to face pressure if it uses talks to boost nuclear programme -U.S. envoy

In an interview televised on Saturday, the US special envoy to Iran said that if Iran exploits the discussions planned to start in Vienna on Monday as a pretext to accelerate its nuclear programme, the US and its partners are likely to put pressure on it.

‘It will not work if Iran believes it can use this period to gain more influence and then return to say they want something better. We won’t do that, and neither will our partners,’ Robert Malley, the envoy said.

After a five-month pause, indirect talks between the US and Iran with the participation of key powers resumed on Monday.

Former US President Donald Trump, pulled the United States out of a 2015 agreement that removed sanctions in exchange for limits on Iran’s nuclear programme. He re-imposed crippling sanctions, after which Tehran gradually increased its nuclear-related activities.