Monkey Festival resumed after two years in Thailand

Lopburi: The famous Monkey Festival resumed following a two year hiatus caused by the pandemic in Lopburi in central Thailand. For this year’s festival is ‘Wheelchair Monkeys ‘ and is planned for donating 100 wheelchairs to the challenged

The feast, which cost over 100,000 baht ($3,000), is an annual tradition for locals to thank the monkeys for doing their part in drawing in tourists to Lopburi, which is also popular as the ‘Monkey Province’. Hundreds of macaques, also known as long-tailed monkeys, were seen climbing on people and stacks of fruit, munching away on bananas and pineapples.

Tourists have been gradually returning to Thailand after the government launched a quarantine-free travel scheme for vaccinated tourists in November, and the festival proved to be a popular draw. Thailand saw more than 100,000 inbound travellers in November, as high as the number of arrivals in the first ten months combined. Some tourists were seen playing with the monkeys with their cameras. The resumption of the tradition has also pleased the locals.