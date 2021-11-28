ND vs NZ: India loses 5 wickets in Kanpur

India suffered a batting collapse in the second innings of the first Test against New Zealand. Starting the second innings with a 49 – run first-innings lead, India lost five wickets for 51 runs. At lunch on the fourth day, India were 84 for five in 32 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin (20) and Shreyas Iyer (18) were at the crease. The duo has already added 33 runs for the sixth wicket. India now has a total lead of 133 runs.

Resuming at 14 for one, India lost four more wickets for 37 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara (22 off 33 balls), Ajinkya Rahane (four off 15 balls), Mayank Agarwal (17 off 53 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (0) were the other bowlers. Opener Shubhman Gill (one) was out on the third day. For New Zealand, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson took two wickets and Ajaz Patel one.