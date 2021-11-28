Samsung discontinues Note Series; Read On

Leading smartphone manufacturer Samsung will be discontinuing their popular Note Series lineup smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are the latest models in the Note series. The Note 20 Ultra is powered by the Samsung Exynos 900 chipset. The 6.90-inch (1440×3200) display, excellent 108MP + 12MP + 12MP triple pin camera setup, 4500mAh battery and stiletto pen make it easy to do multi-tasking. The Note 20 Ultra was as big in price as the features. The phone is priced at around Rs 1,05,000. The Note series was one of the most popular models among smartphone users.

Earlier, there was speculation that the Galaxy Note series would launch a new model in 2022, but now reports suggest that this may not be the case. Samsung is all set to integrate the latest features of the Galaxy Note series with the latest Galaxy S or Galaxy Z series smartphones.

The S Pen has already been added as an accessory to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3 models. Samsung has produced about 3.2 million Galaxy Note 20 units this year. The Samsung Note Series was first launched in October 2011. According to reports, the Galaxy Note series has been dropped from the 2022 annual smartphone production plan.

The report says that the decision to discontinue production of the Galaxy Note series may be part of Samsung’s decision to increase the production of its foldable smartphones.

Samsung exported approximately 12.7 million units in 2019, 9.7 million units of the Galaxy Note series phones in 2020 and 3.2 million units in 2021. Samsung expects to export about 13 million more Galaxy Sed folder phones than the Note series next year.