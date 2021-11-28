Samsung Galaxy A13 4G specifications leaked

The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G specifications have been made public. According to reports, the upcoming Samsung phone will include quad back cameras and a plastic body. Although Samsung has yet to make an official announcement about the new model, production of the Galaxy A13 4G is rumoured to have begun at the company’s India location. The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is expected to be released alongside its 5G model, which has already been rumoured.

91Mobiles reports that Samsung Galaxy A13 4G production has begun at the company’s Greater Noida factory, citing sources acquainted with the situation. The phone’s back panel is supposed to be made of plastic with a glossy appearance.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is believed to sport a quad back camera configuration that is vertically aligned and a USB Type-C port. For audio output, the phone would have a 3.5mm headphone port. The Galaxy A13 4G is also believed to contain a power button on the right, a volume rocker on the left, and a loudspeaker grille on the bottom.

According to a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G will have the model number SM-A135F, while the 5G version would have the model number SM-A136B.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is rumoured to be the company’s most affordable 5G phone. The back of the phone is said to include a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor. The phone is also said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.