Ukraine’s military is ready to combat any threat , soldier Oleksander revealed to reporters while standing deep in a trench only a few hundred meters away from pro-Russian separatists

Russia has more than 92,000 troops massed around Ukraine’s borders last week, according to Ukraine’s military intelligence, and was preparing for an attack by the end of January or the beginning of February.

Such claims are ‘malicious US propaganda,’ Russia’s foreign intelligence chief commended.

Ukrainian border guards, on the other hand, are ready for any escalation between the two sides.

‘We have defences in place in the event of an attack. We’ve done our homework. We’re getting ready, day by day, and weighing various choices. We are capable of repelling an attack without difficulty and are not afraid of it,’ Oleksander stated.

Ukraine, which wants to join NATO, has accused Moscow of aiding separatists in a conflict in the country’s east since 2014.

Russia has stated that it believes Ukraine is attempting to retake separatist-controlled areas through force. On Friday, Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that Kyiv had no such intentions and that Russia’s rhetoric opposing Ukraine’s NATO membership application was concerning.

Earlier this year, Ukraine received a big shipment of US weaponry and Javelin missiles and forces claim to have mortars and Turkish attack drones.

‘It’s not a good idea to be terrified and hide in your basement when someone arrives to your house. It’s not going to work. It is necessary to rise and fight,’ Zelenskiy stated.