Xiaomi to open car plant in Beijing

The Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi will be getting into Electric vehicle manufacturing by developing a plant capable of producing 300,000 vehicles annually, Beijing announced on Saturday.

Beijing E-official Town, a government-supported organisation reported that the facility will be built in two parts, and the company is also planning to build their vehicle unit headquarters in Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone. The company announced earlier that it would invest $10 billion for its EV project. In late August, they completed the business registration of their EV segment.