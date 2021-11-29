Delta and United airlines not planning to revise South Africa flights despite Omicron concerns

After the White House announced intentions to impose new travel restrictions on southern Africa beginning Monday, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines indicated on Friday that they have no plans to adjust their South Africa-US operations.

The only US passenger airlines with direct flights to southern Africa are Delta and United.

Delta currently has three weekly flights between Johannesburg and Atlanta, and the airline stated that ‘no service modifications are planned at this time.’

The White House has announced that most non-US citizens who have visited South Africa and seven other African nations within the last 14 days will be denied entry.