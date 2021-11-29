Depressed man stabs niece to death; upset with Sister’s repeated visits

On Saturday, a guy in Punjab is accused of stabbing his sister’s daughter many times. According to reports, the accused was irritated by his sister’s frequent visits.

Pankaj Kumar Bansal was accused as the suspect. He used to work for Punjab State Power Corporation Limited as a sub-divisional officer, but he was fired about five years ago.

Accused enticed the child by pretending to play with her. Bansal was said to be suffering from depression and had been acting strangely for the past few months. On Saturday morning about 11.30 a.m., the accused brought the three-and-a-half-year-old daughter to another room under the pretence of playing with her.

The girl was playing alone in her maternal grandparents’ room while her grandma was in the kitchen, according to Harpal Singh, city SP. Nishi Gupta, the girl’s mother, had gone out to collect her father’s prescriptions, Krishan Kumar. According to The Times of India, the SP said, ‘Pankaj was irritated by his sister’s frequent visits to his home. He brought the girl to another room, shut the door, and stabbed her in the stomach with an ice pick about 25-30 times.’ The accused is suspected of closing the girl’s mouth.

Meanwhile, Nishi was searching for her daughter when she discovered that her parents’ room was unlocked. She then sought assistance from her mother and neighbours. The mom noticed her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter lying in a pool of blood as she opened the door. The accused had fled the scene but was eventually apprehended.