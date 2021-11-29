Earthquake leaves more than 70 homes destroyed in northern Peru

On Sunday, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the remote Amazon region of northern Peru, which was felt as far as Lima in the country’s capital, damaging 75 homes although no one was killed.

The earthquake had a depth of 131 kilometres (81 miles), and the epicentre was 98 kilometres from the town of Santa Maria de Nieva in the province of Condorcanqui, according to the Geophysical Institute of Peru’s (IGP) seismological centre.

The tremor was reported in Peru’s central and northern regions. According to local radio and television reports, some residents evacuated their homes as a precaution.

The state-owned Petroperu oil pipeline, which runs 1,100 kilometres from the Peruvian Amazon to the Pacific coast in the north, has sustained no damage.

According to the National Institute of Civil Defense, 220 homes were impacted, with 81 becoming uninhabitable and 75 being destroyed. According to Indeci, seven places of worship and two retail complexes were among the destroyed institutions, with four individuals injured.