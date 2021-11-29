Gulf country issued updated travel and return policy

Doha: Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has issued updated Covid-19 travel and return policy. The new policy will come into effect from December 1.

As per the new guidelines, passengers coming from the ‘Exceptional Red List’ countries must undergo 7-day home or hotel quarantine. The countries included in the Exceptional Red List are Botswana, Egypt, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

GCC citizens have to undergo 7-day quarantine in a hotel and Qatar residents will have to be quarantined in hotel for 2 days and 5days at home. Non-residents of Qatar must register via the pre-registration system on www.ehteraz.gov.qa website and upload all relevant documents including vaccine certificate at least 3 days before arrival.