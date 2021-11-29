Launch of Tel Aviv flights postponed by Emirates airlines

The debut of Emirates flights to Tel Aviv on December 6 has been postponed until further notice, a company representative said on Sunday, after Israel stated that it would prevent foreigners from entering to combat the newest coronavirus type.

‘The postponement is the result of the Israeli government’s recent modifications to admission regulations. As soon as the circumstances permits, the airline plans to begin service to Tel Aviv,’ a spokesperson informed in a statement.

Israel’s Prime Minister, Naftali Bennet, announced on Saturday that all foreigners will be barred from entering for 14 days while the country awaits additional evidence on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against the Omicron variant, discovered in South Africa.

After flydubai and Etihad Airways, Emirates was due to become the third United Arab Emirates airline to begin direct flights to Tel Aviv since the two countries established diplomatic relations last year.