Qatar Airways bans passengers from two more African countries

Doha: Qatar Airways has suspended passenger flight services from Angola and Zambia. The national air carrier of Qatar informed that passengers will not be allowed to travel from these two African countries.

Earlier the airline imposed a ban on passengers from South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique. The airline will operate flights to these five African countries. The decision will be reviewed on a daily basis.

The airline advised all affected passengers to contact Qatar Airways or speak with their travel agent for further assistance.