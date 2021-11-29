These are the best smartphones you can get for under Rs 15000

Smartphones in the mid-range and budget segments usually offer a maximum storage capacity of 64GB, but if you have a lot of data to store on your phone this storage will not be enough. There are a few phones in this price range that come with 128GB of internal storage. These phones also have a microSD card slot to expand the storage up to 512GB of extra space is required.

Here are the best phones you can buy for under Rs 15000

Redmi 9 Power

Redmi 9 Power is a feature-packed smartphone in the budget segment. It features a 6.53 inch Full HD + display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot for up to 512GB of storage. The Redmi 9 Power comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. The Redmi 9 Power has an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The smartphone also packs a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18 watts fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M31

If you want a better camera and display, go for the Samsung Galaxy M31. It has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. It also has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies. The Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 6.4-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display. It packs 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB. The smartphone also comes with a 6,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M21

The full-featured Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 version is another Super AMOLED display phone you can buy. It has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The smartphone features a triple rear camera with a 48 – megapixel primary sensor, an 8 – megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and a 5 – megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Galaxy M21 2021 has a 20-megapixel front camera. The smartphone also packs a 6,000 mAh battery, and its 128GB storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. In terms of software, it runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

Oppo A31

It has a 6.5-inch display, a notch at the top, and comes in green and black. The smartphone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 256GB. The Oppo A31 features a triple rear camera with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also features an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Of these, you get a 4,230mAh battery and Android 9 based Color OS 6.1. The smartphone offers dual SIM support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 and a PIN fingerprint sensor.

Techno Pova2

The Techno Pova 2 is distinguished by a 7,000 mAh battery that supports 18 watts fast charging. The smartphone features a 6.9-inch full HD punch-hole display with a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on HiOS based on Android 11. It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel, dual-2-megapixel and AI lenses. The smartphone is available in three colour options of Black, Silver and Blue.

Techno Spark 7T

The Techno 7T is an option for budget-conscious buyers. It features a 6.52-inch HD + display and a notch at the top. The smartphone has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a 48-megapixel dual rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with dual flash. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. On the software front, it runs on HiOS 7.6, which is based on Android 11. The device packs a 6000mAh battery and a rear fingerprint sensor. It has a textured back design in three colour options of black, orange and blue.