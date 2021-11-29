UAE National Day: Sharjah Ruler pardons 237 prisoners

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has ordered the release of 237 prisoners. The Sharjah ruler pardoned the prisoners ahead of the UAE’s 50th National Day.

Earlier on Sunday, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan had pardoned 870 prisoners. The ruler of Ajman, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi had also pardoned 43 prisoners.

Thousands of prisoners are freed every year by the UAE leaders. The prisoners are freed on public holidays and festivals like Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.