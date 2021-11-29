Vivo V12 Design tipped on TENAA

The introduction of the Vivo S12 series appears to be on the horizon since photographs of the devices have appeared online. The Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro are rumoured to be the two smartphones in the forthcoming smartphone series. A photograph of the former being featured on an e-commerce website, which showcases the front and back design of the smartphone, has been revealed by a tipster. Another tipster published a live image of the Vivo S12 Pro earlier this month. TENAA and China’s 3C certifications are also said to have been received by the two Vivo S12 series smartphones.

Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1), a tipster, has revealed photographs of the vanilla Vivo S12. Ankit has also hinted that the smartphone will be released in China next month. Although the photographs are hazy, the smartphone’s design is visible. The Vivo S12 is seen having what appears to be a curved display with a large notch. The smartphone has a triple rear camera arrangement on the back, which is mounted vertically in a rectangular module. The Vivo smartphone is shown in a gold colour option in the image.

Tipster Arsenal (translated) shared a live photograph of the Vivo S12 Pro earlier this month. Apart from the front, the image doesn’t show much about the future smartphone. The Vivo S12 pro has a large notch on the front with two sensors for the selfie camera. One of the sensors, according to the report, will be a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. According to the photos, the smartphone will also have a curved display with a tall aspect ratio.